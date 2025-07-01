Water main break repaired near Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Spalding Drive

The Brief DeKalb County crews have repaired a 6-inch water main break at 5795 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Nearby residents may experience brown water temporarily.



Crews have completed repairs to a broken main at 5795 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, according to DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management. The update was provided at 2:30 p.m. Water service has been restored.

Customers in the area may temporarily notice brown water and are encouraged to run the faucets both inside and outside their homes/businesses to clear the internal plumbing.

ORIGINAL STORY

DeKalb County crews are working to repair a broken water main that is causing service interruptions and traffic delays near 5795 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, which is near Spalding Drive.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, the break involves a 6-inch main. As of 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, repair crews were on site addressing the issue.

Customers in the surrounding area may experience temporary water outages while the repairs are underway. Traffic control measures are in place, and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

For updates or additional information, residents can contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.