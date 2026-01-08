Water main break reported near Peachtree Parkway, McIntosh Trail

article

The Fayette County Water System is responding to a significant water main break near Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail that is impacting customers and nearby multi-use paths, according to Peachtree City Police Department.

Officials said the break occurred on a 10-inch main and has been isolated. All customers in the Peachtree City storage tank zone are affected, and an on-call contractor has been notified to assist with repairs.

While Peachtree Parkway and McIntosh Trail remain open, officials say some access points and paths are closed due to damage caused by excessive water flow.

The police department posted about the break on their social media accounts shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.