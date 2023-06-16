Water main break repair underway at East Ponce de Leon, DeKalb Industrial

article

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says its crews are working to a repair a 30-inch-diameter water main break on East Ponce de Leon near DeKalb Industrial Way.

According to the department, customers in the area may experience problems with their water supply during the repair, including the possibility of no available water. Because of this, more than 1,000 bottles of water were delivered to businesses and two apartment complexes.

The department did not provide an estimated time of repair.

For more information, contact DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

