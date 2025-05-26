Water main break leaves some Roswell apartment residents without water

The Brief Water main break leaves residents at Lake House at Martin's Landing without water. Apartment management is providing bottled water and housing vouchers. Repairs are underway and expected to be completed by tomorrow.



Residents at the Lake House at Martin's Landing apartment complex in Roswell are without water following a water main break.

What we know:

The incident has left tenants temporarily without access to running water, prompting the complex to distribute bottled water and issue housing vouchers to affected residents.

What they're saying:

According to the Roswell Fire Department, a contingency plan is in place to ensure fire protection remains available while repairs are underway.

Crews are working to fix the issue, and service is expected to be restored by Tuesday.