Water main break impacts several downtown Atlanta businesses

Several businesses were impacted Monday afternoon due to a water main break in downtown Atlanta, Atlanta Watershed confirmed.

In a Tweet, Atlanta Watershed noted that around 50 businesses were affected near 73 Peachtree Street SW.

Crews began working to repair a 12-inch water main, which affected three hydrants, shortly after 12 p.m.

Customers in the area should expect water service to be interrupted.

No word on how long until repairs are completed.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.