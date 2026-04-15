Can it be saved? The plan to rescue Floyd's historic courthouse

Image 1 of 16 ▼ The historic courthouse in Floyd County is being stabilized weeks after a massive fire gutted the 134-year-old which was undergoing renovations in Rome on April 15, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Floyd County leaders approved a $500,000 contract to stabilize the 134-year-old historic courthouse after a massive fire three weeks ago. Crews are removing loose bricks and placing a metal band around the clocktower to prevent the structure from collapsing. Officials have not yet received the fire marshal's final report to determine what caused the blaze.



Floyd County officials are moving quickly to save the historic courthouse while shifting government operations to a new home following a devastating fire three weeks ago.

Stabilizing the historic courthouse structure

What we know:

Crews have begun the delicate process of stabilizing the 134-year-old building to prevent further damage to the surrounding area.

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for more than $500,000 to secure the site. Workers are removing loose bricks from the top of the building and metal pieces that no longer have support.

To keep the clocktower from leaning or falling, engineers are installing a structural band around it about 45 feet up. Inside, some floors have fallen, which caused cracks to form in the exterior walls.

Cause of courthouse fire remains a mystery

What we don't know:

While work to save the building moves forward, investigators are still looking for answers.

County officials say they are waiting on the fire marshal’s final report to explain how the fire started.

Leaders also haven't decided if the building can be fully saved or if it will eventually need to be torn down once the stabilization is finished.

New home for county government offices

What's next:

The county is accelerating plans to move several offices into the former Law Enforcement Center.

On Tuesday, commissioners awarded a $2.8 million contract to Brooks Building Group for the first phase of renovations.

This move will provide a permanent home for E-911, Juvenile Court, and the Tax Commissioner and Tag offices.

While construction is underway, the tax and tag offices will stay open on the first floor to ensure residents can still access services.

Floyd County’s plan to restore normalcy

Why you should care:

The fire has forced nearby roads to stay closed and disrupted local businesses for weeks.

County Manager Jamie McCord said the goal is to reopen these streets as quickly as possible and help the community return to a normal routine.

By stabilizing the tower and moving offices, the county aims to restore full government services while preserving as much history as possible.