Georgia teacher who lost leg in crash to run Boston Marathon

The Brief A Georgia teacher and avid runner is set to compete in the Boston Marathon this Monday, just one year after losing her leg in a car crash. While training for the race, Hannah Nabors advocated for a new state law to expand prosthetic coverage for state employees in Georgia. If signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, the legislation will allow state employees to receive up to three prosthetics every three years.



An Armuchee Elementary School teacher is heading to the Boston Marathon this Monday with a new purpose after surviving a devastating crash that changed her life and could possibly change Georgia law.

What we know:

Hannah Nabors, a fourth-grade special education teacher, was driving to school last year when an impaired driver T-boned her vehicle. Nabors was trapped in the car for two hours before emergency crews could free her. The injuries were so severe that doctors had to amputate part of her leg. Despite the loss, the longtime runner and coach set a goal to compete in the Boston Marathon.

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The backstory:

As Nabors began her recovery, she discovered that her state health benefits as a public school teacher only covered one basic prosthetic every three years. A specialized "blade" prosthetic used for running can cost tens of thousands of dollars. While her community held a 5K fundraiser to help her purchase the device, Nabors decided to push for a permanent change for all state employees.

What they're saying:

"I got to testify in the House, cleared the House, moved into the Senate," Nabors said, noting that Rep. David Clark sponsored the bill. Speaking on her upcoming race, Nabors added, "It's not a run for performance for me. It's a run for purpose. It really just tells the story of not only what my body can do, but what God can do through community."

What we don't know:

It is not yet confirmed if Gov. Brian Kemp will sign the legislation into law, though it is currently sitting on his desk for consideration.

By the numbers:

The proposed law would significantly expand access to medical devices for those with state health benefits:

3: The number of prosthetics allowed every three years (one for daily use, one for showering, and one specialized prosthetic).

1: The current number of basic prosthetics covered every three years under existing rules.

2027: The year the law would take effect (specifically Jan. 1) if signed by the governor.

A race for purpose in Boston

What's next:

Nabors will join thousands of other runners in Boston this Monday. Meanwhile, the bill awaits the governor's signature. If approved, the expanded coverage will provide relief to state employees who previously faced high out-of-pocket costs for specialized prosthetic limbs.