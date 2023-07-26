Water line break floods apartment complex in northeast Atlanta

A water line break flooded an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the Ansley Forest Apartments on Monroe Drive NE.

The break left more than a dozen cars sitting in water and residents without water.

The water has been turned off at the apartment complex and it is unknown how long it will take to resolve the issue.

At this time, it is not known exactly what is broken.



