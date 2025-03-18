Expand / Collapse search

Water leak results in closure of Lindbergh Drive near Cheshire Bridge Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 18, 2025 11:35am EDT
ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of what appears to be a leak on Lindbergh Drive NE near Strathmore Drive NE in Atlanta.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene shortly before 11:30 a.m. and observed multiple workers on the scene. It also appears that Lindbergh is basically closed starting at Cheshire Bridge Road NE heading east towards Strathmore. 

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to the water department for more information.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

