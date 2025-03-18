Atlanta mayor expected to talk about improvements to water system today

article

Atlanta's Mayor Andre Dickens is set to unveil new investment plans for Atlanta’s water system later this morning, addressing critical infrastructure upgrades and sustainability efforts.

The announcement follows a major water main break in January, when a more than 100-year-old pipe burst along Peachtree Road, sending thousands of gallons of water into the air. The rupture left homes and businesses with little to no water pressure, prompting an emergency response. Mayor Dickens was on-site as crews replaced a 20-foot section of pipe.

RELATED: Buckhead water main break: Repairs completed, road reopened

Today’s update is expected to outline future improvements to the city’s water infrastructure, ensuring reliability and resilience against similar incidents. The mayor’s office has not yet released details on the scope or funding of the proposed upgrades.