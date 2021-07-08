'Water boy' shot on I-285 ramp in College Park, police say

A teenager was shot multiple times while selling water along I-285 Thursday afternoon in College Park, police said.

According to investigators, four 17-year-old boys were selling bottles of water on the I-285N exit ramp to Old National Highway when they encountered by two male suspects in a white four-door sedan.

"The occupants of the white sedan approached the teens, brandished firearms, and proceeded to open fire," Lieutenant O. Manning with College Park Police stated in a news release.

One of the four teens was shot multiple times in the hand and leg. The other three teenagers were not injured. The injured teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Names have not been released.

According to Manning, the suspects took off in the white sedan heading southbound Old National Hwy toward I-285N entrance ramp. Authorities were still working to identify the suspects.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any videos/pictures around the time and area of the incident, or any information is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.