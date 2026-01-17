Watchful eye of community found stabbed to death in NW Atlanta home

article

The Brief 57-year-old Tracey Taylor was found stabbed to death in her home on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway Saturday morning. Known as "TDT," Taylor was a beloved community figure recognized for her generosity and for looking out for neighborhood children. Atlanta Police have detained a person of interest for questioning, but no arrests have been made and a motive remains unclear.



Friends and neighbors are mourning a woman known as the "watchful eye" of her community after she was found stabbed to death inside her home Saturday morning.

Deadly stabbing in NW Atlanta

What we know:

The victim has been identified by loved ones as 57-year-old Tracey Taylor, affectionately known in the neighborhood as "TDT."

Atlanta Police were called to her home on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, near the Dogwood Library, around 10:30 a.m. after a man inside the residence went to check on her and discovered she was unresponsive. Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple stab wounds.

Watchful eye killed

What they're saying:

Taylor was a well-known figure on her block, often seen sitting on her porch and keeping an eye out for local children. Neighbors described her as a generous woman who frequently opened her doors to those in need.

"It appeared she just opened her home to quite a few people and helping out the community," said Atlanta Police Lt. Christapher Butler. "A lot of just, you know, people resting their head, needing somewhere to stay... very, very tragic."

Eleanor Day, who lives across the street, said the news has sent chills through the neighborhood. "She was always watching out for people, watching out for the kids," Day said. "Knowing that your neighbor got stabbed to death like that... it’s devastating to the community."

Person of interest detained in stabbing

Dig deeper:

Shortly after the discovery, investigators located a person of interest down the street from the home. That individual was taken to police headquarters for questioning to help establish a timeline of events.

As of Saturday evening, police have not confirmed if the stabbing was domestic-related, and no formal charges have been filed. Investigators say they are still working to determine a motive in what they described as an "unusual set of circumstances."