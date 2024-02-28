WATCH: Viral video of child in trunk of moving car in Gwinnett County results in arrest

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested after a video of a child in the trunk of a moving car in Gwinnett County went viral on social media.

On Feb. 25, the Gwinnett County Police Department was contacted by a woman who wanted to report a video she had seen on social media.

In the video, a child is seen in the trunk of a Dodge passenger car with an out-of-state license plate and the video references Gwinnett County, but it was unclear exactly where it was filmed or when the incident occurred. There was also a large object in the trunk of the car with the child.

On Feb. 26, a detective with the Special Victims Unit spotted the same vehicle in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and SHackleford Road in unincorporated Duluth using the Flock Safety System. In the images, the child could be seen in the vehicle's trunk.

The detective identified the registered owner and met with her on Feb. 27 at her home in Duluth. The item in the trunk was a baby bassinet that she purchases through an online advertisement. The child was identified as a 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the trunk holding the item in place as they drove home.

Diana Denise Shaffer was placed under arrest and charged with reckless conduct and a seat belt violation, police say. She was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Her son was temporarily placed in custody of a family member until she bonded out on Tuesday morning.