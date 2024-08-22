Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Video released of chase, arrest of alleged Forsyth County kidnapper

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 1:38pm EDT
Forsyth County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Video released for arrest of alleged kidnapper

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released video of the arrest of Brian Betenia, who is accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and her child.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - New details have surfaced regarding the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping his 32-year-old girlfriend and her 4-year-old child from their home in Roswell.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam footage showing the capture of Brian Betenia approximately seven hours after the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roswell mother, 4-year-old son found safe; boyfriend arrested after pursuit

Betenia has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material related to a prior investigation. 

In addition, he was arrested by Roswell Police in July on 12 more counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.