WATCH: Video released of chase, arrest of alleged Forsyth County kidnapper

New details have surfaced regarding the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping his 32-year-old girlfriend and her 4-year-old child from their home in Roswell.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has released dashcam footage showing the capture of Brian Betenia approximately seven hours after the incident.

Betenia has been charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material related to a prior investigation.

In addition, he was arrested by Roswell Police in July on 12 more counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.