Husband arrested for 1999 murder of Melissa Wolfenbarger, connection to Flint River Killer

A press conference was held late Wednesday morning to discuss the 1999 cold case homicide of victim Melissa Wolfenbarger.

It was announced by officials that Christopher Wolfenbarger has been arrested for her murder.

Melissa, who grew up just outside of Atlanta, was married to Christopher, whom she met in high school. After they were married, they had 2 children and moved into a duplex in Atlanta.

Melissa's family says they last heard from her on Thanksgiving Day in 1998. After not hearing from her for quite some time, Melissa's sister, Tina Patton, and her mother drove to her home in Atlanta to check on her. When they arrived, the home was empty and a neighbor said Christopher had moved the family out.

Melissa's mother filed a missing persons report, but her husband never did. When interviewed by police, he told them that he and Melissa had fought and she went for a walk and did not return.

In April 1999, a bleached skull was found off of Avon Avenue in Atlanta. In June, police found more dismembered remains in black trash bags in a wooded area near Avon Avenue.

However, her remains were not identified until 2003 after Melissa and Tina's father – Carl Millard Patton Jr. – was arrested for killing 5 people.

Patton is known as the Flint River Killer. He was born in 1949 and grew up in DeKalb, Clayton and Henry counties. He married Norma in 1968 and they had two daughters – Melissa and Tina.

In February 2003, Patton was arrested for killing 31-year-old Liddie Matthew Evans, who had been murdered in December 1977. Testimony from Norma then led police to charge Patton with additional murders and he was nicknamed the "Flint River Killer."

Patton's case caught the media's attention, which brought more interest in Melissa's case. Patton was even questioned about his daughter's disappearance, but was cleared of any possible involvement. Patton is currently incarcerated at Dodge State Prison in Chester.

Police said during the press conference that Christopher was arrested in his home in Griffin. They did not say specifically what led them to Christopher, but did say that he was a "person of interest" from the beginning. The family said during the press conference that they knew from day one that it was Christopher and compared him to Charlie Manson.

Christopher Wolfenberger has been booked into the Fulton County Jail. He has been charged with murder.

