WATCH: Plane goes down during Cocoa Beach Air Show, lands in ocean

A plane that was part of the Cocoa Beach Air Show went down on Saturday and landed in the ocean, officials told FOX 35 News.

Chris Dirato, who's with the air show, said no one was injured.

The plane went down in the water about 15 feet offshore, off the coast near Patrick Air Force Base, according to Dirato. It was a TBM Avenger that was part of the Warbirds multi-plane demonstration team.

The cause was from an apparent mechanical issue, Dirato told FOX 35 News.

Brett Nyquist was at the show and posted videos showing the plane landing in the water.

"That is a plane crash. Right in the middle of a crowd of surfers!"

Someone on the beach is heard yelling to call 911.

Beachgoer Nickolas Hawley also captured video of the emergency landing just as the plane flew over the water before splashing down.

