Urgent warning about overcrowding at DeKalb County animal shelter

Image 1 of 11 ▼ DeKalb County Animal Services is urgently seeking adopters and fosters at its Chamblee Dunwoody Road shelter on February 25, 2026, to prevent the scheduled euthanasia of seventeen dogs due to critical overcrowding. (DeKalb County Animal Shelter)

The animal shelter in DeKalb County is putting out an urgent warning that the facility is overcrowded.

According to DeKalb County Animal Services, the shelter closed on Tuesday with nearly 20 more dogs than it has the capacity to hold.

What they're saying:

"Because we are open intake, we can never predict when a sudden arrival of dogs will affect us," officials wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. "The seventeen dogs seen here need to leave the shelter by 7pm tomorrow, 2/26, as they are scheduled for euthanasia if they do not find homes by then."

"Many of these pups are dog friendly. Some are low energy; some are good with children. If you’ve been considering fostering or adopting, please let this be your sign," the post continues. "Please don’t wait until the last minute. These dogs deserve to be chosen. It also looks like it will rain tomorrow, which typically impacts how many people come out. If you feel a pull for one of these dogs, come NOW. Don’t wait. Don’t assume someone else will come. We need you, Atlanta. These dogs need you."

What you can do:

The DeKalb County Animal Services is located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.