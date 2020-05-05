Watch: Georgia dad has best reaction to son's first home run

One Georgia father was lucky enough to capture a very special moment of his young son's life on camera.

Cory Willig took his 4-year-old son Ash to play baseball on Friday. When the Suwanee dad tossed his little guy the ball, Ash guy swung for the fences.

Once he realized what was happening, Cory's reaction was priceless. The dad jumped up and down screaming in excitement while Ash made his way around the bases.

Baseball is big around their house.

Cory says his son has been practicing at home during Georgia's shelter-in-place. It looks like that hard work paid off.

"All those times in front of our house this past month paid off," Cory wrote. "So proud of you son!"

Now the father and son, who made the home run in his new Ronald Acuna jersey, are looking forward to the 2021 season.

