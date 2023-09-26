WATCH: Family of dead Fulton County inmate holding press conference Tuesday morning

The family of former Fulton County inmate Montay Stinson is holding a press conference on Tuesday to discuss his death.

Stinson, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11:45 p.m. July 31. Jail and medical personnel were unable to revive him. Stinson had no obvious signs of an injury at the time of his death.

Stinson was arrested by the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department and was booked into the jail on Oct. 5 on a second-degree burglary charge. He had a bond set at $3,000, according to jail officials.

Civil rights activist John Barnett will also be at the press conference. It is unknown at this time what the family is planning to say.

Check back here at 10:30 a.m. for a live stream of the press conference.

