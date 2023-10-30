Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Dolphins guide lost whale and calf back to migration route in heartwarming display

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Dolphins lead lost whale and calf back to migration route, researchers say

A pod of dolphins guided a mother humpback whale and her calf back to their migration route near Bunbury Back Beach, Australia, on October 18, according to local researchers. (Credit: Dolphin Discovery Centre Bunbury via Storyful)

BUNBURY BACK BEACH, Australia - In what can be described as nothing but heartwarming, a pod of dolphins led a los mother humpback whale and her calf back to their migration route. 

Local researchers filmed the touching since on October 18 near Bunbury Back Beach, Australia.

The Dolphin Discovery Centre Bunbury said drone footage showed the whale, initially mistaken for an orca due to her dramatic black and white markings, swimming with her calf behind the dolphins.

RELATED: North Carolina Zoo mourns the loss of beloved polar bear weeks before 20th birthday

Beachgoers also reported an albino whale or a possible orca to the center.

"For some reason, they came very close to the Bunbury coast before being guided back toward their migration route by a large group of Bunbury Back Beach Dolphins," the center said on its Facebook page.

Both whales were reportedly deemed healthy and returned to their migratory path.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 