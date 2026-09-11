Watch: Band director stops halftime performance to deliver life-changing news

The Brief The Valdosta High School Marching Cats were invited to perform at the 2028 Rose Parade during a surprise halftime announcement. Director Mr. Kimber interrupted the halftime performance for the first time in his 30-year career to deliver the historic invitation. Band leadership emphasized that the community must support the ensemble to help fund their trip to Pasadena.



A Georgia high school marching band received a historic invitation to perform in the 2028 Rose Parade during a surprise halftime announcement.

Valdosta Rose Parade invitation

What we know:

Valdosta High School Marching Cats director Mr. Kimber halted a halftime show to deliver big news to the band and spectators. In his 30 years of teaching, including eight years at Valdosta, he said he had never stopped a halftime show before.

Representatives from the Rose Parade recently reviewed application materials submitted by the band. A recorded message played over the stadium speakers formally invited the ensemble to visit Pasadena for the 2028 parade. Following the announcement, Kimber called on the local community to step up and support the band's journey before leading the students into their dance routine.

Pasadena New Year tradition

The backstory:

The Rose Parade has showcased musical talent for 138 years as part of America's New Year celebration.

The earliest Tournament of Roses welcomed 3,000 spectators to a parade filled with horse-drawn carriages.

Today, floral floats feature state-of-the-art technology beneath flowers and all-natural materials along the 5 1/2-mile route down Colorado Boulevard.

The Rose Parade presented by Honda begins at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2027.

Valdosta band fundraising efforts

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the total fundraising goal or specific donation channels for the band's trip. It is also unknown how many total students will make the trip to California for the 2028 parade.

Recently, band members held a $500 drawing for the band, but more fundraisers are expected.

Valdosta High homecoming

Local perspective:

A week since the initial announcement, the Marching Cats got to show off why they were able to punch their ticket to California this winter.

The school is celebrating both this good news and homecoming.