Watch as this police academy graduate proposes to his girlfriend

For those who are looking to pop the question to someone special, ask a police officer how to do it.

Take for example DeKalb County Police Officer Quendre Walker. He had just graduated from the county’s 119th police academy on Friday.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared out a video of the surprise which followed.

Officer Walker brought his class to attention and then had them turn around to face the crowd of friends and family in attendance at the graduation ceremony. A few of the fellow former cadets were holding signs “Kiaon, will you marry me!”

Officer Walker quickly broke through the ranks and got on one knee in front of her as the crowd cheered. She walked forward, in a glow of slight disbelief mixed with extreme joy.

Well, of course, she said “yes!”

Officer Walker placed the ring on her finger and gently kissed her hand before she turned around, flashed the crowd with the biggest smile and showed off her ring.

Please join us in congratulating Officer Walker and his new fiancé, Kiaon!