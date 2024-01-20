Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Wind Chill Advisory
until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM CST until SUN 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Rabun County
Wind Chill Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 10:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Watch: Abandoned puppy born with 6 legs thrives after successful surgery

By Chris Williams
Published 
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations

Six-legged puppy found abandoned has successful surgery to remove extra legs

A six-legged puppy who captured hearts when she was found abandoned was said to be "doing well" after having a successful surgery to remove her extra legs. (Credit: Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital via Storyful)

A puppy, who was born with six legs and was abandoned, is said to be "doing well" after having successful surgery to remove the extra limbs. 

Ariel, , a spaniel, was 11 weeks old when she was found by a member of the public in Pembrokeshire, Wales, in September, and was taken in by a rescue center.

"She was born with multiple birth defects including six legs and two vulvas," Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in England said. 

RELATED: 'Oldest dog ever,' Bobi, has title suspended by Guinness World Records amid review

The hospital also said Ariel is a "gorgeous" dog who "took it all in her stride."

The animal hospital shared video of Ariel the day before surgery. They also shared more footage of her walking around the hospital before she was discharged.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 