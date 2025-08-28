Georgia man sentenced for racially-motivated attack against letter carrier

article

The Brief A Washington County man will spend the next five years in federal prison for a hit-and-run crash targeting a letter carrier. Investigators say the crash happened months after William Charles Franklin was recorded using racial slurs and threatening to attack the postal employee. Detectives found a picture of the letter carrier on Franklin's phone and additional evidence that showed the crash was motivated in part by the postal employee's race and skin color.



A Georgia man who threatened a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and then attacked the public servant's vehicle will spend more than five years in prison.

Prosecutors say the Washington County resident was found guilty of a hate crime due to his use of racial slurs against the letter carrier.

What we know:

According to documents provided in court, the U.S. Postal inspection Service started an investigation into 37-year-old William Charles Franklin on June 11, 2024.

Officials say the letter carrier recorded Franklin confronting him about his vehicle. During the incident, Franklin used multiple racial slurs before claiming he was protected by free speech.

When the letter carrier told Franklin that the threats could have lead to a fight if he was off-duty, Franklin reportedly called him more racial slurs and threatened to punch him and run him over with a tractor.

Franklin was then heard in the footage saying that he called someone to "bring a rope" so he could drag the letter carrier away. A family member told the court that Franklin had made the call.

Months later, officials say a green tractor with a harrow attached hit the letter carrier's vehicle, destroyed a stop sign, and fled the scene. The tractor was found in a nearby field and was found to be registered to Franklin.

Investigators say they found a picture of the letter carrier on Franklin's phone and additional evidence that showed the crash was motivated in part by the postal employee's race and skin color.

Authorities took Franklin into custody on Dec. 6. At his arrest, agents say they found two AR-15-styled rifles in his truck and a loaded pistol on his person.

What they're saying:

"Violent, hate-filled attacks against federal employees and residents of the Middle District of Georgia will not be tolerated," said acting U.S. Attorney C. Shanelle Booker. "I want to thank the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service for their dedication to ensuring justice and in helping us hold the defendant accountable for harming a letter carrier."

"As Washington County Sheriff, I am proud that the diverse citizenry of Washington County works together for the good of our community. I am disappointed when I learn of criminal behavior motivated by racial animus," said Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran. "I hope this conviction and sentence sends a clear message that those who commit such crimes will be held accountable, and such behavior will not be tolerated."

"The safety and security of postal employees is core to the mission of the Postal Inspection Service," said Jessica L. Wagner, acting inspector in charge of the United States Postal Inspection Service's Atlanta Division. "The partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been mutually beneficial to quickly and safely resolve this incident, which resulted in bringing this individual in this case to justice."

What's next:

Earlier this year, a jury found Franklin guilty of one count of obstruction of the mail, one count of assault upon a federal officer, one count of aggravated assault upon a federal officer and one count of retaliating against a witness. The jury also found Franklin guilty of a hate crime enhancement for the last three counts.

This week, he was sentenced to serve 66 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

He will also have to pay more than $5,000 in restitution.