Washington Commanders hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as head coach, team source says

The Washington Commanders have reached an agreement to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach, a team source confirmed to FOX 5 Thursday.

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news first, saying Quinn and Commanders General Manager Adam Peters are now charged with laying a new foundation for the team after a disparaging season, hopefully leading them into a winning season.

This is just one of many changes that have been made by new ownership. The team recently announced the firing of former head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera was relieved of his duties after the team ended their disappointing season with a 38-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. They ended the year with a 4-13 record.

Shortly after, the team welcomed Peters — previously the assistant general manager for the San Francisco 49ers — to head up the team's leadership.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.