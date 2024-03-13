Former Atlanta Falcon surprises Georgia single moms with help toward new homes

Two Georgia single mothers got a life-changing surprise when they became first-time homeowners thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Putnam and the Warrick Dunn Charities.

I’Keirra and Barbara knew they would be getting the keys to their new homes on Tuesday, but they didn't expect to see ex-NFL star Warrick Dunn in the driveway.

Dunn was there to hand both moms a $5,000 down-payment assistance check and $10,000 in furnishings from Aaron's.

The nonprofit says that I’Keirra and her 2-year-old daughter shared a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with six other members of their extended family. The single mom is working as a pharmacy tech while attending nursing school.

Barbara works as a food service assistant at Putnam County Elementary School and cashier at a local Ingles. The nonprofit says she had lived with her 18-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter in a dilapidated and leaky trailer while waiting for a home to call their own.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Global Renaissance Group LLC)

So far, Dunn's foundation has now helped 223 single parents get homes across the country.