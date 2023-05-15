Warrants issued for Cobb County student accused of raping teen in girls’ bathroom

Cobb County Police are investigating a rape at a Kennesaw-area high school. The assault reportedly happened inside one of the bathrooms at Harrison High School earlier this month.

"That's really scary, that's concerning," said Tabitha Byrd.

Tabitha and John Byrd have two children who attend Harrison High School. They are concerned for all the students at the school after learning police are investigating reports of a 15-year-old student raped inside one of the girls’ bathrooms reportedly by another student.

"That's terrible. That's very concerning. I have a 16-year-old daughter here, this is a safe zone," said Tabitha Byrd.

According to a warrant, the accused followed a "juvenile female into the girls’ bathroom at Harrison High School then trapped her in a stall" where the rape reportedly occurred. The warrant also states the female was telling him "no" and to "stop" multiple times.

The warrant is for three felony charges: sexual battery, child molestation and rape.

"That's horrifying," said Anthony Maiolo, who is a senior at the high school.

Anthony Maiolo is graduating this year, but he's worried.

"It's worrying especially as my sister is coming here next year," said Maiolo.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County School District released the following statement:

"We are aware of a warrant issued for one of our students, alleging a heinous crime, and are cooperating fully with the Cobb County Police Department. Due to the ongoing investigation and laws regarding student privacy, we are unable to share more except that we are confident out campus is secure and the safety of our students continues to be our primary focus."

"It should be investigated obviously and if guilty should be punished," said John who has a grandchild who goes to Harrison.