Warrant accuses Cobb County elementary school employee of eavesdropping on students in bathroom

A Cobb County elementary school employee was arrested and stands accused of eavesdropping on students by placing cameras in bathrooms.

Documents filed at the Magistrate Court of Cobb County state Justin C. Julian is accused of placing a camera in a Blackwell Elementary School bathroom and watching two 10-year-old students and one 8-year-old student use a urinal.

Court documents state one student was "distraught" and notified a school teacher.

The warrant, field on Jan. 28, accused Julian three counts of felony eavesdropping-surveillance and one count of first-degree child cruelty.

A Cobb County School District spokesperson released a statement regarding the incident:

"As soon as the administration discovered the issue, they immediately reported it to police and are fully cooperating with the investigation. The allegations against a school employee are abhorrent, totally unacceptable, and violate our employee code of conduct. The employee has been arrested, and all applicable laws and district policies will be strongly enforced in every possible way. We ask the community to continue to join us to make sure our schools are safe by reporting any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email."

Blackwell Elementary School is off of Canton Road north of Marietta under the leadership of principal Missy Shackelford.

