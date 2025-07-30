Warnock backs housing bill to ease Georgia’s affordability crisis

article

The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock advanced a major bipartisan housing bill to boost affordable housing, reduce appraisal bias, and modernize federal housing programs. The legislation includes key provisions for Georgia, such as funding for rural housing, home repairs, and clearer VA loan access for veterans. Warnock says the bill is a first step toward solving Georgia’s housing crisis, with over 230,000 affordable units lost in metro Atlanta since 2018.



Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is pushing forward a landmark bipartisan housing bill aimed at expanding affordable housing, tackling appraisal bias, and modernizing federal housing programs. The Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act passed the Senate Banking Committee unanimously and now heads to the full Senate.

What they're saying:

Warnock, who serves on the committee, said the bill responds to urgent calls from Georgians struggling with high housing costs. "This legislation is proof that when we center the people instead of the politics, we can get good policy done," he said.

Key Highlights:

Appraisal Bias: Warnock’s Appraisal Modernization Act would give homeowners the right to request a second appraisal at no cost if bias is suspected.

Home Repairs: $30 million would go toward grants and forgivable loans for homeowners and small landlords to fix unsafe or outdated housing.

Rural Housing: Updates to USDA housing programs would preserve over 400 rural Georgia properties serving 15,000 low-income residents.

Veterans: Veterans would get clearer info about VA home loan benefits, addressing a common gap in awareness.

Zoning Incentives: Local governments that support affordable housing growth could receive new federal grants.

Click here for a breakdown of the legislation.

Warnock has made housing a central issue, securing nearly $80 million for affordable housing projects across Georgia. In metro Atlanta alone, over 230,000 affordable units have been lost since 2018, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

"This is just the beginning," Warnock said. "We must use every tool to build more homes and restore the American Dream."