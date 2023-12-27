Warning: Georgia homeowner's video exposes dangers of celebratory gunfire

As the countdown to the New Year begins, many are preparing to celebrate in various ways. However, a stark warning is being issued against a dangerous tradition that has become synonymous with festivities: celebratory gunfire.

The age-old adages, "What goes up, must come down," and "bullets have no name," are being emphasized as communities brace themselves for the unsettling sound of gunfire that tends to escalate as the clock strikes midnight.

Local resident Kevin Thomas, whose home recently experienced the jarring effects of celebratory gunfire, shared a Ring doorbell video capturing the echoes of gunshots that rattled his house. Thomas expressed deep concern and hopes that his experience serves as a warning to others before the tradition turns deadly.

"We had a couple that happened at 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning. It sounded like I was back in Afghanistan. I mean, it was just cycling — different caliber guns and rounds. You could hear it. It was loud," recounted Thomas.

Adding to the potential dangers, Thomas highlighted the proximity of his home to the airport flight line. "We are on the flight line for the airport, so when the planes line up to land, they are only about 2,300 feet on top of our houses. So, any one of those rounds can hit one of the planes," he cautioned.

Eric Wallace, the general manager of Adventure Outdoors in Cobb County, emphasized the significant risks associated with celebratory gunfire. Wallace stressed that launching fireworks is always a safer alternative and underscored the importance of responsible gun safety practices.

"It's definitely a no-no when it comes to gun safety — firing that bullet in the air. You don't know where that bullet is going to go, when it's going to come down, and what it's around. It could be a quarter of a mile away from where you shot it, or at an angle," warned Wallace.

"A bullet can travel a mile in the air easily," he added, urging residents to consider the potential consequences before engaging in celebratory gunfire.

Thomas echoed this sentiment, urging individuals to imagine the impact on their loved ones. "Imagine it's a loved one, a bullet coming through the roof and hitting one of your loved ones. Put yourself in their shoes before you go out and do it," he pleaded.

What does Georgia law say about celebratory gunfire?

Bullets fired into the air can pose a severe risk, as they often plummet back to the ground at high speeds, causing harm to individuals and property. A 2004 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted the heightened danger of head injuries when people are struck by gunfire shot into the air.

Georgia law strictly prohibits the discharge of firearms under specific circumstances. It is illegal to fire a gun on someone's property without permission, within 50 feet of a public road or highway, and while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Violating any of these laws constitutes a misdemeanor offense.

Charges for celebratory gunfire include discharging a firearm on another person's private property and reckless conduct.

Moreover, various counties and cities in Georgia have enacted ordinances addressing the firing of weapons within their jurisdictions. Those found guilty of such offenses may face additional charges and penalties.

In response to the escalating issue, some Georgia prosecutors are taking a stern stance. They have pledged to seek year-long sentences, along with fines and probation, for individuals caught engaging in celebratory gunfire. Furthermore, prosecutors are likely to petition the court to confiscate all firearms involved and may request a judge to order a psychological examination.

The move is part of a broader effort to curb the dangerous practice, protect public safety, and hold individuals accountable for their actions.