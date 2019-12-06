WarnerMedia renames Techwood Campus in Atlanta 'Ted Turner Campus'

An Atlanta media legend was honored on Friday in Midtown Atlanta.

WarnerMedia dedicated its Techwood Campus to Ted Turner, the Found of Turner Broadcasting System.

Officials held a ceremony at the Mansion Building on what is now the Ted Turner Campus.

Organizers said the dedication is meant to honor Turner's legacy, and pay tribute to what he began and built at the Midtown campus 40 years ago with the launch of CNN.

Organizers also unveiled the Ted Turner mural which is on the side of the main building on campus.