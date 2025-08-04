Warner Robins man shot by police during encounter, GBI investigating

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an inquiry into a shooting by a police officer that occurred early Sunday morning in Warner Robins. The incident left one man injured, though no officers were harmed.

What we know:

According to preliminary details, officers with the Warner Robins Police Department responded to a domestic violence call in the 100 block of Louis Street around 2:37 a.m. on Aug. 3. When they arrived, officers found 46-year-old Jesus Chavez-Ledesma, of Warner Robins, armed with a gun inside a small storage shed behind the residence. He was also identified as a suspect in the domestic violence incident.

What they're saying:

Police say Chavez-Ledesma fired at officers and then barricaded himself inside the shed. During the standoff, he reportedly set the structure on fire while continuing to shoot at law enforcement. In response, one officer returned fire, striking Chavez-Ledesma.

Officers provided medical aid at the scene, and Chavez-Ledesma was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to recover. Warner Robins Fire Department personnel extinguished the blaze.

What we don't know:

The names of the officers involved were not released.

What's next:

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the findings will be submitted to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for review.