Warming centers open Tuesday night across north Georgia

Several communities across north Georgia have opened warming centers as temperatures are expected to dip at or below freezing overnight into Wednesday morning.

The city of Atlanta has opened its warming center located at the old Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Avenue SE. It will open Monday at 11 p.m. and will remain open through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Tucker First United Methodist Church will open its activity center located at 4315 Church Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will admit guests through 9 p.m. Guests will need to undergo a health check prior to being allowed inside and will be provided an N-95 mask. Cots will be spaced out and guests will receive a pre-packaged meal.

The community room of the Douglasville Police Department will be open 8 p.m. through 8 a.m. for those who need a warm place to spend the night. The police department is located at 2083 Fairburn Road. The animal shelter can also accommodate pets overnight for those staying. Guests will need to contact the police department’s receptionist in the main building.

