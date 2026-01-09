Warm Springs police officer arrested for domestic disturbance in Hogansville

article

The Brief Off-duty officer Kevin Worthy faces multiple domestic violence charges, including making terroristic threats. The suspect was placed on immediate administrative leave following his arrest by Hogansville Police. Warm Springs Police are conducting a formal internal investigation into the officer’s conduct.



An off-duty Warm Springs police officer was arrested Friday afternoon following a domestic disturbance in the Village area of Hogansville, authorities said.

What we know:

Kevin Worthy was charged with simple assault and simple battery under the Family Violence Act, as well as making terroristic threats, according to the Hogansville Police Department.

Warm Springs Police Chief Guy Spradlin responded to the scene shortly after the 1:30 p.m. call and placed Worthy on immediate administrative leave.

The Warm Springs Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the matter "in accordance with departmental policy and professional standards," according to a statement from the Hogansville Police Department.

Hogansville officials said the agency "remains committed to transparency and accountability" and will release further information as the active investigation continues.

What we don't know:

While the Hogansville Police Department confirmed the domestic disturbance occurred around 1:30 p.m., authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the alleged "terroristic threats" or the condition of any victims involved.

Officials have not specified what "additional charges" are currently pending as the investigation continues.

While Chief Guy Spradlin placed Worthy on immediate leave and seized his equipment, the timeline for the Warm Springs Police Department’s internal investigation remains unclear.

Itis not yet known if Worthy has retained an attorney or when his first court appearance will take place.