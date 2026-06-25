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Wanted shoplifting suspect pulled gun on Buckhead store clerk, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Buckhead
Published June 25, 2026 9:53 PM EDT
Published June 25, 2026 9:53 PM EDT
East Paces armed robbery suspect
East Paces armed robbery suspect

East Paces armed robbery suspect

The Atlanta Police Department released this video showing the man wanted for a armed robbery at a business in the 300 block of Paces Ferry Road NE in Atlanta on June 13, 2026.

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are looking for a man who pulled a gun during an Atlanta armed robbery at a business on East Paces Ferry Road NE.
    • Employees confronted the man for shoplifting before he pointed a firearm and ran away.
    • Authorities released surveillance video and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

ATLANTA - Authorities are asking for help in identifying a man who pointed a gun at a store employee during a shoplifting incident earlier this month in Buckhead.

What we know:

It happened at 11:20 p.m.at a business at 324 E. Paces Ferry Road NE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man stole several items from the establishment and then pulled a gun on a worker when he was confronted.

The man ran from the scene before police arrived. No one was injured during the encounter.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a specific physical description of the suspect or detailed what items were stolen. It remains unclear if the man is connected to other theft incidents in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tips can also be sent by texting CSGA, and individuals do not have to give their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official preliminary incident report and accompanying surveillance video.

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