Wanted shoplifting suspect pulled gun on Buckhead store clerk, police say

The Brief Atlanta police are looking for a man who pulled a gun during an Atlanta armed robbery at a business on East Paces Ferry Road NE. Employees confronted the man for shoplifting before he pointed a firearm and ran away. Authorities released surveillance video and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.



Authorities are asking for help in identifying a man who pointed a gun at a store employee during a shoplifting incident earlier this month in Buckhead.

What we know:

It happened at 11:20 p.m.at a business at 324 E. Paces Ferry Road NE. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man stole several items from the establishment and then pulled a gun on a worker when he was confronted.

The man ran from the scene before police arrived. No one was injured during the encounter.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a specific physical description of the suspect or detailed what items were stolen. It remains unclear if the man is connected to other theft incidents in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Tips can also be sent by texting CSGA, and individuals do not have to give their names to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.