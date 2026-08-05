Wanted out-of-state fugitive arrested during Gordon County traffic stop

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The Brief A 36-year-old man wanted on out-of-state charges was arrested in Gordon County following a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle. Jake Esley faces a parole violation in South Dakota along with drug and firearm charges out of Oklahoma. Officials from South Dakota are traveling to Georgia to interview Esley and potentially pursue his extradition.



A man wanted for an out-of-state crime has been arrested in Gordon County after deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

What we know:

Jake Esley, 36, was wanted on parole violation charges in South Dakota and drug and firearm charges out of Oklahoma. Esley told deputies he lived at a Baker Road address.

He was booked into the Gordon County Jail on July 31, where he remained as of Wednesday evening. South Dakota officials were reportedly heading to Georgia to talk with Esley and possibly seek extradition.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown why deputies initially deemed the vehicle suspicious.

Authorities have not disclosed whether South Dakota officials will officially seek extradition.

Details regarding the specific drug and firearm charges out of Oklahoma have not been released.