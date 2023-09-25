Downtown Atlanta school under lockdown as police search for wanted man

article

Atlanta police are canvassing the area near a downtown Atlanta charter school for a wanted man who is possibly armed.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department have confirmed that they were on the scene near Centennial Academy Charter School on the 500 block of Luckie Street Monday morning. FOX 5 cameras saw multiple officers around the front of the school.

Investigators have not released the name of the individual or what is wanted for, but have said that they believe that he is armed.

"The investigation remains fluid and active at this time," a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported in connected with the search.

A spokesperson for the school tell FOX 5 they have entered a level 3 lockdown with no one allowed inside or outside the building while the search is underway. All students and staff are safe.

The charter school is between Georgia Tech and the popular downtown tourism area where the Georgia Aquarium and Center for Civil and Human Rights is located.

The investigation continues. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.