Wanted fugitive, woman arrested during traffic stop in Hart County

The Brief Deputies arrest wanted fugitive in Hart County stop. Passenger, driver both taken into custody Monday. Sheriff credits deputies with keeping county safe.



A traffic stop in Hart County led deputies to arrest a wanted fugitive on Sept. 22, authorities said.

What we know:

Deputies said they pulled over a red Dodge Charger on Bowersville Highway shortly before noon on Sept. 22. A passenger, identified as Larrente Shavaul Gaines, was immediately detained. Gaines was wanted in multiple felony theft cases and for fleeing law enforcement.

The driver, Kimberly Michelle Rodriguez, was also arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not say what Gaines was wanted for.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Chris Carroll praised deputies for removing a wanted fugitive from the community.