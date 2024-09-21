Wanted in Floyd County: Taivion Rosser vanishes after gas station armed heist

In brief: Taivion Rosser on the run after jumping bail for armed robbery in Rome, GA. $15,000 bond posted by bail bondsman Brian Corntassel now forfeited. Court-issued arrest warrant for Rosser after he failed to return from court break; authorities searching. Public asked to report sightings of Rosser, facing charges of armed robbery and bond jumping.



An armed robbery suspect is on the run after he is accused of jumping bail. Floyd County police say Taivion Rosser held up a convenience store in Rome at gunpoint. A judge issued a $15,000 bond. Right now, the sheriff’s office is looking for him. FOX 5 spoke with the bail bondsman who put up the money for him.

Last October, Floyd County police say, Rosser walked into an Exxon on Rockmart Highway in Rome, pointed a gun through a window at the counter, and robbed an employee.

A Floyd County judge granted bond to Rosser.

Brian Corntassel, who owns Corntassel Bail Bonding, put up the money for Rosser. "We signed a $15,000 bond," Corntassel said.

The Floyd Court Superior Court confirms Rosser was scheduled for a hearing last March. Corntassel says Rosser was about to take a plea deal. "He asked to step outside and smoke a cigarette, and he never returned back in for his plea deal," Corntassel said.

Rosser vanished. The court on Aug. 22 issued a bond forfeiture for failure to appear at that March hearing.

"He’s like a ghost, he’s not on social media," Corntassel said. "He’s doing a good job hiding out.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for him for jumping bond. "We’re allotted so many days to find him before we have to pay the $15,000 to court system," Corntassel said.

Deputies and Corntassel are now searching for Rosser. "I want to see him apprehended, safely, no one hurt and him just answer to his crimes," Corntassel said.

Rosser is charged with armed robbery and jumping bond. If you have information on Rosser's whereabouts, please call the police or 911.