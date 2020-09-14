Want a true taste of Philadelphia? Try these cheesesteaks

If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer, you know we’re big fans of just about every kind of food — burgers, pizza, chicken and waffles, and more.

So, when we had the chance to spend the morning at a place specializing in authentic Philly cheesesteaks, you could say we ran there fast than Rocky ran up the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks was created back in 2016 by West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, who started serving up his signature sandwiches out of a Dunwoody gas station before moving into his own spot on Forsyth Street in Downtown Atlanta.

Hayes says the goal of his eatery — named after his father, David — is to give Atlantans a true taste of his home, which means offering a wide range of cheesesteak sandwiches, including beef, chicken, fried chicken, and salmon. But if you really want to see what Big Dave’s can do, you can order your cheesesteak “Dave’s Way” — which adds mushrooms, sweet peppers, banana peppers, and three kinds of cheese to the already-heaping sandwich!

Owner Hayes says philanthropy is also an important part of his business plan; earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks provided free meals to health care workers along with helping distribute medical supplies to area hospitals.

So … who’s hungry? You can read more about Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and look over the menu by click over to the business’s website here; the restaurant is located at 57 Forsyth St. NW in Atlanta. And that’s exactly where we spent the morning, doing a little taste-testing and learning more about how Derrick Hayes is spicing up the Atlanta food scene with his big, flavorful sandwiches.

