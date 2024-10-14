Atlanta's 'biggest giver': Frank Ski remembers late radio co-host Wanda Smith

One of Atlanta’s most well-known radio personalities has died.

Wanda Smith was a staple on V-103 for years, talking with Atlanta celebrities and hosting fundraisers wherever there was a need.

Atlanta radio legend Frank Ski said Wanda wore several hats in the Atlanta community. She was a radio personality, a comedian, a wife and a mother. But, perhaps, her most notable title was that of "giver."

She was often regarded as the hilarious sidekick and "work wife" of Frank Ski, but the 58-year-old comedian forged an identity of her own.

Frank Ski speaks on Wanda Smith's death

Ski says even he was stunned when he got the news on Saturday, just a day after her birthday.

Frank Ski speaks to FOX 5 Atlanta about Wanda Smith's legacy.

"It hit me pretty bad. I heard that she wasn't doing well. She was a very private person, and I never expected that. It was tough," Ski said.

Frank and Wanda had a different type of job. They rubbed shoulders with all the celebrities. They traveled the world together – Dubai, South Africa – and spent more time together than they did apart.

"While we were on the air. It was almost like a husband and wife thing," Ski explained. "She looked out for me like that. Our families were close like that. We knew everything about each other like that. We just lived in two different houses."

Frank and Wanda in the Morning

Smith was part of the award-winning "Frank and Wanda" show on the popular radio station V-103 for more than a decade, but he says she will be remembered best for her huge heart.

"She will go down in the history of Atlanta as one of the biggest givers the city has ever seen. I don't know of another woman, outside of Elisabeth Omalami, that has given more than Wanda. She really was engaged in the situation and knew what they really needed, and sometimes it wasn't money," Ski said.

Wanda Smith cause of death

Ski would not comment on Smith's cause of death. He said she wanted to keep that private.

"She was so private that myself, Rickey Smiley and others wanted to do a fundraiser for her, and she shut it down. She would not let us do it. She didn't want people to know," Ski replied.

Smith, who is a native of Miami, was still living in Atlanta. She is survived by her husband, LaMorris Sellers, her sons and her grandchildren.