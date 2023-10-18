Walton County sheriff's deputy killed in 'horrible traffic accident'

article

The Walton County Sheriff's Office has announced that one of its deputies was killed last night in a "horrible traffic accident."

The sheriff's office identified the deputy as David "DJ" Carter. They say the accident took place on Monroe Jersey Road and did not involve an agency vehicle. However, Carter was headed in to work an extra shift.

The sheriff's office says anyone wishing to help the family can donate to by going to www.deputiesbeyondthebadge.org. Click on donate and put "Carter family" in the notes section.

