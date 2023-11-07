Loganville man sentenced to prison for downloading thousands of child porn images

A Walton County man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of possessing child porn.

In 2017, an undercover agent discovered 29 explicit videos traced back to an IP address matching the Loganville residence of 38-year-old Johnathan Remsen. In 2018, his home and personal computer were searched, leading investigators to finding 2,357 pictures and 196 videos of suspected child sexual abuse material of children 12 years old or younger.

When interviewed by officials, Remsen said he "accidentally" downloaded the content. He later admitted it wasn't an accident.

Remsen will serve 15 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release.

As part of his punishment, Remsen is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life once he's released from prison.