Police chase, crash on Georgia highway leads to manhunt

The Georgia State Patrol is searching for a driver who led a trooper on a high-speed chase in Walton County Sunday night.

Authorities say a trooper clocked the driver going more than 120 miles per hour on Highway 78 shortly after 9:30 p.m.

During the chase, officials say the driver crashed into a power pole on the highway just before Troy Smith Road, causing their car to catch on fire.

When troopers checked the car, they didn't find the driver or anyone else inside. After a search with K-9 officers, the driver has still not been found.

Investigators believe there may have been two suspects in the car due to evidence on the passenger side. The vehicle, a white BMW, had tags out of Florida.

No law officers involved were hurt in the crash. Investigators do not believe that the possible suspects are dangerous and say there is nothing for the public to worry about.

If you have information that could help in the search, please call the Georgia State Patrol.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.