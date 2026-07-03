Walton County man gets 35 years in child enticement case

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The Brief A Walton County jury convicted Benjamin Seth Ramey in May on child enticement and firearm charges. A judge sentenced Ramey to 35 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison. The sentence follows the prosecution's recommended punishment.



A Walton County man convicted of enticing a child for indecent purposes has been sentenced to decades behind bars.

What we know:

Benjamin Seth Ramey was sentenced Thursday to 35 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison and the remaining 10 years on probation, according to the Walton County District Attorney's Office.

A Walton County jury found Ramey guilty on May 8, 2026, of enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

During the sentencing hearing, Senior Judge Mingledorff heard arguments from both prosecutors and the defense before accepting the state's sentencing recommendation.

The Walton County District Attorney's Office announced the sentence following the hearing.