Walton County man gets 35 years in child enticement case
WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Walton County man convicted of enticing a child for indecent purposes has been sentenced to decades behind bars.
What we know:
Benjamin Seth Ramey was sentenced Thursday to 35 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison and the remaining 10 years on probation, according to the Walton County District Attorney's Office.
A Walton County jury found Ramey guilty on May 8, 2026, of enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During the sentencing hearing, Senior Judge Mingledorff heard arguments from both prosecutors and the defense before accepting the state's sentencing recommendation.
The Walton County District Attorney's Office announced the sentence following the hearing.