Walton County deputies looking for missing 74-year-old with dementia

Walton County deputies need help finding a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

Authorities said Raymond Rumble was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday along Riverwood Lane in Ellijay. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with khaki pants and a green and brown baseball hat.

June 28, 2020 - Raymond Rumble missing since Saturday, June 27. (Walton County Sheriff's Office)

Rumble is described as 5'6" and 170 pounds.

Deputies think Rumble may be traveling in a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office.