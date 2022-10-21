GSP: Pedestrian killed in Walton County car crash

article

Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Walton County.

The Georgia State Patrol says the deadly crash happened on State Route 81.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was cross the roadway when he was struck by a truck traveling north, killing him.

The pedestrian has been identified as Daniel Sweat of Oxford, Georgia.

Officials have not identified the driver in the crash or said whether he will be charged.