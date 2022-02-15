Walton County arson suspect arrested after three months on the run

article

The man seen in images released by Walton County fire investigators purchasing gas used to set fire to a home in November has been arrested, the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety said Tuesday.

Marino Sanchez-Nava was arrested for arson in the 1st degree, criminal damage to property, burglary, and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

"Mr. Sanchez-Nava was apprehended following a tip on his whereabouts," said Commissioner King. "The suspect is currently being held in the Walton County Jail. I applaud the perseverance of my investigative staff and local law enforcement, which lead to his detainment."

A man was seen purchasing a can of gasoline at a corner store in Walton County minutes before a nearby house fire on Nov. 16, 2021. (Walton County Fire Rescue)

The charges stem from a fire on Nov. 16. Walton County Fire Rescue said a man went to the Jerry’s Corner Store located at Ga 20 and Miller Bottom Road. Surveillance images show a man buying a can of gas just minutes before the fire started.

Firefighters responded to a home in 6200 block of Georgia Highway 20 near Rosebud Road. They found a fire in the crawl space.

Firefighters battle a house fire in Walton County on Nov. 16, 2021. (Walton County Fire Rescue)

Seven people were displaced by the blaze. They were not home at the time of the fire.

A motive behind the arson was not released.

Sanchez-Nava was identified in December as the suspect in the arson. He was booked into the Walton County jail.

