Walt Disney World annual passes are getting more expensive, but new passes still not on sale

The price of Walt Disney World's annual passes are going up, though those wanting to purchase a new pass – and not renewing one – will still have to wait to buy one.

On Tuesday, Disney confirmed that annual passes would increase between $43 and $100.

Currently, Disney offers four passes to its Walt Disney World theme parks – Pixie, Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass. However, new sales for its Pirate, Sorcerer, and Incredi-Pass remain paused "as we stay focused on our current Passholders," Disney said in a statement.

Disney did not say when, or if, new sales of annual passes would go on sale.

The Pixie Pass – a pass only available to Florida residents and limited to weekday visits – remains on sale.

New Disney Annual Pass prices

Incredi-Pass: $1,399 ($100 increase)

Sorcerer: $969 ($70 increase)

Pirate: $749 ($50 increase)

Pixie $399 (no chance)

In its release, Disney said it was seeing strong demand from its annual passholders and high renewal rates. It comes weeks after two passholders in Florida filed a lawsuit against Walt Disney World alleging breach of contract over its reservations system and blockout dates. A similar lawsuit was previously filed in California by some Disneyland Passholders.

Disney also announced new park-specific pricing for each of its theme parks that would fluctuate with demand. Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park will be the most expensive park to visit – ranging between $124 & $189 for a one-day, one-park ticket – beginning Dec. 8, 2022.

Add-ons, including Disney's Park Hopper and Park Hopper Plus, which allows people to visit more than one theme park in a day, will also increase with demand, Disney said. Exact pricing was not released.