Walmart employees pack food for Grady patients

Patients being released from Grady Memorial Hospital will now have access to fresh foods, thanks to the efforts of dozens of Walmart workers.

Seventy-five employees from Walmart stores across metro Atlanta came together yesterday at the Asa G. Yancey Health Center in Bankhead to pack boxes containing cabbage, potatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, zucchini, and more.

This initiative is part of Walmart's "Fight Hunger, Spark Change" campaign, which aims to bring fresh produce to inner-city communities.